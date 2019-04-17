Fishing likely is on hold until the effects of the latest cold front diminish. We could see some nice conditions this weekend depending on when the wind velocities drop to a reasonable level for fishing.
During this lull, it allows us to address some questions from readers and one from Andy Pearson probably reflects a question other readers have. Pearson is relatively new to coastal fishing and was told that live shrimp was the best overall bait for saltwater fishing.
His note said that several experienced anglers have told him that live croaker is by far the best and asked if we could shed some light on this.
My reply to Pearson was that I felt that he had been given good information about live shrimp and that live croaker also is an excellent bait.
Decades ago when I started saltwater fishing it was rare to see live croaker offered for sale as bait. Live shrimp was by far the most popular bait.
About 30 or more years ago, anglers started a demand for croaker at the bait shops, as the small fin fish seemed to be a preference of larger speckled trout. Today many anglers prefer croaker as they are an excellent bait for trout and less likely to be hit by bait snatchers or trash fish as we call them.
Live shrimp however continues to be the more popular bait, as it tends to appeal to a wider variety of fish and is more widely available than croaker.
Most fin fish or shell fish are attracted to live shrimp and for that reason lots of unwanted fish take the bite.
Live finger or fingerling mullet also are quite popular and have their preferred customers both at the bait shop and at the end of a line.
