Nice conditions greeted Thanksgiving Day anglers and early reports indicated mixed results.
Just after press time for Thursday’s article, Wess Jackson called in to say that a friend of his landed the possible state record flounder earlier this week. Jackson said that the big flatfish was entered into GYB Bait Camp’s Flounder Tournament that is currently taking place.
The state record flounder, posted on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Website, is one that weighed 13 pounds and was caught in Sabine Lake in 1976.
Along the beachfront, lots of whiting were being caught early Thursday. Anglers fishing from the piers and rock groins along Seawall Blvd. were catching good numbers of the tasty little fish.
Anglers fishing the jetties continue to report nice catches of reds along with a few other fish.
Josh Arnold and Steve Kaplan fished the south shoreline of East Bay near Rollover Pass Thursday and caught three flounder, five specks and a rat red while wade fishing and tossing Limetreuse Bass Assassins, Chicken on a Chain and WD40 Bass Assassins. Only the flounder and trout were retained.
Pearl Gulp was the bait of choice for Oliver Littleton of Willis. Littleton wade fished the north side of Seawolf Park and caught his limit of flounder in less than an hour.
The full moon phase we are in may be an obstacle to morning fishing. While the moon is shining at night, flounder should be moving. Normally during full moons this time of year the bite is delayed until well up into the morning.
