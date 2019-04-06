Saturday, the wind was not as cooperative as we had hoped based on earlier forecasts. Still, anglers fishing in upper West Bay and Lower Galveston Bay found good action on trout and other fish.
Along the beachfront rock groins, good numbers of sheepshead and whiting were caught and Seawolf Park continued to produce some excellent action on large black drum.
Malcolm Mencacci, his brother Dennis and brother-in-law Randy Bear fished West Bay early Saturday and found excellent action on trout landing 25 and retaining 14. Other fish caught included three flounder and two bull whiting.
The action came from four to six feet of water over rocks and shell. Bottom bumping and freelining live shrimp did the trick. Mencacci said the water temperature was 65 degrees.
John Smart fished Seawolf Park Saturday and landed a 34-inch black drum using broken crab for bait. Smart said that others around him were catching puppy drum and gafftop on live and dead shrimp.
Forest Thompson and Curley Ayres fished just outside of the Pelican Island Bridge Friday afternoon and loaded up on sand trout. Live shrimp was the bait and the action took place in 15 feet of water. There was no mention of how many fish were caught.
Cedric Marshall and Reginold Howard fished the beachfront rock groins and caught four sheepshead to 18 inches and seven whiting. Only the sheepshead were retained and peeled dead shrimp was the bait.
Today does not look promising if the weather forecasts hold, as strong thunderstorms are predicted.
