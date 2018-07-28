How long will the nice conditions around Galveston last? Well, it appears most of this week should continue with light winds and relatively calm seas. August, as most of you know, is one of the best months for heading offshore, barring an event in the Gulf of Mexico.
The surf and jetties continued to be alive with action, and our local shark lady, Debby Brady of Texas City, was out at the South Jetty again Friday with her husband George and granddaughter Isabella. This time the catch was five sharks, all over 4 feet in length, with most being released.
The big fish of the trip turned out to be a huge stingray that had a 4-foot wing span. Cut mullet was the bait.
“Dirty” Dick Dotterer and his father-in-law Pete Hubbard were in the water at San Luis Pass at daybreak Saturday. Using live pinfish fished under popping corks, the anglers from LaMarque landed numerous sharks, all released, a bull red that was tagged and retained, and the highlight of the trip was a large ling that gave Hubbard a 15 minute fight before breaking off as it was being dragged to the beach.
On the offshore scene, Don Robinson, of Tiki Island, hosted his grandsons Blake Justice and Jack Johnson along with their uncle Randy Bartosh to an offshore trip 30 miles out of Galveston. Fishing near the old Buccaneer Field, the group limited out on red snapper and added some mangroves and a king mackerel to the ice chest along with them.
Night fishing under the full moon has been great, with flounder gigging producing some of the largest flatfish of the year. Terry Tomachek and Cyril Ayers roamed the shoreline west of Sportsman Road late Friday night and ended up with eight flounder from 17 to 21 inches in length. Numerous stingrays and crabs were observed as well.
