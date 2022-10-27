We have a lot to talk about as far as weather for the next few days.
First, our chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight and throughout the day Friday. Then, a cold front will push offshore early Saturday morning. After that, we'll need to pay attention to the Caribbean Sea for a chance of tropical development late this weekend and early next week.
Julio Cubitto of Centenario, Argentina was on vacation visiting Galveston. Cubitto fishes the Rio Negro areas of his homeland, so he was excited to have the opportunity to fish west Galveston Bay with Charles Carnes and Billy Childress.
During the excursion, Cubitto landed a 45-inch bull red, which took him approximately 20 minutes to bring the fish to the net. After a quick photograph, the fish was released. The fish came from the northern end of Carancahua Reef.
Laura Savio of Michigan had a great visit to the island recently. She even had a chance to enjoy some coastal fishing aboard Wave Dancer Charters. During the outing, Savio landed a 36-inch bull redfish from the Galveston jetty rocks.
Capt. Colt Krnavek invited Kole Dixon along for one of his commercial gigging trips. It was Dixon's 21st birthday, and the trip according to Dixon was "epic." They gigged 30 flounder, and right as the sun broke over the horizon, they spotted a speckled trout chasing mullet on the flat they were on. Dixon fired a topwater at the fish, which took the plug. Once boated, the fish measured 26 inches, Dixon's largest to date.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I spent a morning fishing in all the wind earlier this week. Not expecting much, we were pleasantly surprised by landing speckled trout, black drum, redfish, flounder and sheepshead. We fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp along a protected rock groin with live shrimp.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
