The weather forecast continues to change and conditions this Labor Day Weekend do not look as optimistic as they did earlier this week. Still, fishing does look good if you can work around scattered rain.
On Thursday, that is exactly what my trio of anglers did and, while we were forced by the thunderstorms to return home early, there was some good fishing.
Thursday was the first time I had fished around the remnants of old Fort Travis in years. The water was in excellent shape and the fish were biting. Unfortunately, this time we did not run out of shrimp, just out of live shrimp.
Watching surrounding thunderstorms closely, we fished just outside of the rocks in front of the landmark. Speckled trout were hitting dead shrimp with the head peeled off as well as live shrimp. Lots of lady fish were giving us action and a lone flounder rounded out the catch during our brief stay. When cold air from an approaching storm hit, it was time to head in.
By noon, all of the storms had passed; however, it was a bit late to turnaround and head back out.
This weekend, if you are planning a fishing trip, finding those windows between the storm clouds and sun will likely be the key to your success. If fishing pressure is high, live bait supplies will be stressed, so keep that in mind and try to purchase your bait early.
All indications are that the surf and jetties should be good for trout and especially reds. If the wind remains light and from the southeast, tarpon fishermen likely will have a good shot at a Silver King.
Offshore action should be a given and word from offshore shrimpers is that weed lines and patches are forming 30 to 50 miles out.
