Perfection is the word I would use to sum up Wednesday’s weather. Galveston Bay was slick, calm, a bit cool in the morning but warmed up nicely by the afternoon. The catches were just as good as the weather.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I both fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay. Launching from Eagle Point Fishing Camp before sunrise, we made the 18-mile trek to Tabbs Bay. The speckled trout were biting soon after we started our first drifts. It was almost every cast for the first 45 minutes of the morning. These fish wanted live shrimp, as I tried various lures and color combinations and never could get them going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.