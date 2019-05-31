It appears that conditions are going to allow a great weekend of fishing wherever you decide to fish.
The marine forecast is calling for one to two foot seas Saturday and Sunday and for the offshore crowd that is music to their ears. The surf should be in about as good a shape as possible considering all of the fresh water that continues to flow in.
Along with the surf, the jetties should be in great shape and produce a lot of fish.
Saturday is the opening of the 2019 red snapper season and, with the light winds and seas, just about all sizes of offshore boats should be able to make it to the various fishing grounds found in our Gulf waters. Hopefully before press time on Sunday, we will have enough reports to give an indication of where the action took place.
Normally our offshore reports are the last to come in, as a typical deep sea trip usually runs several hours more than those inshore.
While most of the attention will be given to opening day of red snapper season, early birds fishing the surf should find some good action. Of interest to many anglers is the speckled trout situation in the surf.
Saturday and Sunday’s reports from waders along the beach front should tell us whether trout are roaming the surf. Reds and other fish have been caught in fairly steady numbers when conditions have allowed anglers to fish the Galveston beach front.
Look for both East and West Bays to offer some excellent fishing under the forecasted conditions and the jetties likewise. Farther up the Galveston Bay Complex fresh water continues to handicap fishing and that situation might not change for a while.
Hopefully we will get some crabbing reports, as several readers recently have asked about blue crabs and if the recent flood waters have scattered them as it has fin fish.
