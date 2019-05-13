Anglers welcomed the bright and warm sunshine on Monday, and early in the day conditions were calm and inviting for hitting the water. Unfortunately, the east wind raised its ugly head about noon and changed things around.
We seldom say much positive about an east wind. One of the analogies Galveston area anglers use to describe it is “when the wind is east, fishing is least.” Most will agree that a moderate or stronger wind from that direction usually spells tough fishing.
Offshore anglers are less affected by its influence on catches; however, when heading beyond the jetties while the wind is out of the east, wave heights are more intense. For that reason, I usually postpone offshore trips during such conditions.
While Monday is typically a slow day for bait camps, this Monday was even more so with the influence of the flood waters continuing to be felt around Galveston.
With no fishing reports to pass on, this presents an opportunity to share recent questions from readers.
Kenneth Pavlis sent a note asking for clarification on the new bag limits for trout. He said that he has receive conflicting information about when the new rules take effect. Some sources tell him June 1, while others say Sept. 1.
Sept. 1, 2019 is the day when the bag limit for speckled trout changes from a maximum of 10 per day per angler to five per day per angler. I do not know where the June 1 date came from, unless someone associated it with the beginning of this year’s red snapper season.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website (tpwd.state.tx.us) carries a complete list of all fishing rules and regulations for both fresh and saltwater fish in Texas waters.
