As we touched upon in an earlier Reel Report, we are entering the time of year when freshwater fishing in Galveston and surrounding counties is in its prime for the year.
The options for freshwater fishing in this area is limited, however there are places that offer the opportunity to wet a line and catch a variety of freshwater fish. Bream, crappie, catfish, buffalo, carp and bass all are found in fresh and brackish waters around Galveston County.
The big question is: Where to fish? The lakes for the most part are private or are municipal lakes.
The private lakes, many of which are stock tanks, require permission of the landowner to fish, and the municipal lakes all have their rules for who can fish and when.
The safest bet is to fish the upper reaches of creeks and bayous that offer fresh water and can be reached by boat. Clear Creek is probably the largest creek offering freshwater fishing in its upper reaches. For that particular creek, the best part for finding freshwater fish is above the I-45 Bridge.
All along FM 2004 there are bayous, creeks and irrigation canals that offer fishing. Here again you get into the issue of private land and the owner's permission.
The Lakes of Danbury offer fishing for a fee and produce some nice bass for those willing to pay the price.
Friendswood and Pasadena both have lakes that are stocked with rainbow trout by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department each winter. As mentioned earlier, there are restrictions on fishing, and the particular city office needs to be contacted for their set of rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.