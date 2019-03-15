This week’s last weekend of spring break is not ending like we had hoped. Early forecasts called for light to moderate winds under mild conditions. A fast moving norther changed all of that and now it looks like this weekend will see a return to winter conditions as we know them around Galveston.
We have mentioned the black drum run often lately and for good reason, the run of the big uglies is in its prime.
Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters had three bay trips this week where his guests landed 31 black drum in the 33 to 44-inch range. Three other huge drum were lost at the boat. All of the fish were released as they exceeded the maximum length for the fish.
Sheepshead are another fish that has been caught in good numbers recently.
Last Thursday Capt. Mike Segall put his guests James Ivison and daughter Alie along with a friend of Alie into some big action on sheepshead. As Segall put it, “We hammered the big sheepshead keeping 14”. Two reds to 27 inches and a nice speckled trout and a flounder rounded out their catch.
Night fishing continues to be good for anglers fishing from around midnight to 6:00 a.m. Wayne Gray and his wife Alice hit the lights of their dock in Bayou Vista at 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning and landed 13 specks, six keepers and seven throwbacks, as the chilling rain fell. There was no mention of the bait used.
Don Streetwell fished the lighted dock of his grandfather’s home on Offatts Bayou late Wednesday and landed two keeper reds and five nice-sized trout using live shrimp for bait. The action took place between midnight and 2:30 a.m.
