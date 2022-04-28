It’s funny — when the winds relax, the catches pick up. This was the case early Thursday morning in Galveston Bay. Good catches were reported from a few locations. Don’t get all excited; winds are back in the forecast for this coming weekend.
The Coastal Conservation Association’s Galveston chapter is hosting its Annual Kidfish Tournament on May 7 at Sea Wolf Park. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. This is a free event, open to children 15 years of age and under. Registration is limited to the first 75 entries. A parent or guardian must accompany the children. Frozen dead bait will be provided. Visit the CCA Galveston Annual Kidfish Tournament Facebook page for more information and registration.
