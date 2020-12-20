Except for the chill on the water, Sunday was a great day to be outdoors. A few anglers were wrapped up and seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to fish. No Sunday reports were in by press time. However, we do have a couple from earlier.

Cody Dunn sent a note giving an update on flounder fishing. Dunn said, “we fished on Friday in the channel, it was definitely slower than it had been, caught two at day light, then didn’t catch another one (until) 10 a.m. but it was pretty good for a couple hours.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

