Except for the chill on the water, Sunday was a great day to be outdoors. A few anglers were wrapped up and seemed to be enjoying the opportunity to fish. No Sunday reports were in by press time. However, we do have a couple from earlier.
CodyDunn sent a note giving an update on flounder fishing. Dunn said, “we fished on Friday in the channel, it was definitely slower than it had been, caught two at day light, then didn’t catch another one (until) 10 a.m. but it was pretty good for a couple hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.