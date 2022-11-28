Monday’s weather was just perfect. It will all change Tuesday, with a 60 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms returning in our forecast.
A return to sunny skies will be on tap for Wednesday, as a strong cold front passes through the coastal area. Winds will be strong, blowing out of the north behind this front.
The U.S. Coast Guard was busy again this past Saturday, as they rescued a kite surfer off the Texas City Dike. They received a call about a man clinging to a piece of wood and quickly responded to the incident.
Somehow this man became separated from his board, and found a piece of debris to grab hold of while in the water. He was not wearing a personal floatation device but did have on a wet suit. USCG urges all those who partake in water sports to please wear a life jacket of some type. The man was uninjured.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay on Sunday. Despite the recent rains, the fish cooperated, and Cacciotti put two anglers on their limit of speckled trout. They also caught six black drum to round out their day on the water. All the fish were caught on live shrimp fished underneath a popping cork.
Sunday afternoon, Austin Calhoun was fishing for flounder in the Galveston Channel. He caught and released a 25-inch flounder. The fish fell pray to a soft plastic lure rigged on a jig head.
Duain Cagle fished with his grandson Sunday near the Houston Yacht Club on the Sylvan Beach shoreline. They caught and released seven under-sized redfish and good number of keeper black drum. All the fish came off live shrimp fished under popping corks, and Cagle said, “the water was good, not too off-colored.”
I appreciate all the reports and pictures I’ve received the past couple of days. Please keep them coming.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.