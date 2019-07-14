Before we get to today’s fishing reports, it needs to be pointed out that the Sunday fishing pictures appeared in Section B, page 8 (Sports section) of the Galveston County Daily News. The change was made due to the large number of pictures submitted.
Still there were a few that could not be added and they will appear next Sunday.
On the fishing scene, it was a case of the early bird getting the worm, or in this case, the fish.
Reports from anglers fishing from well after midnight until around 9 a.m. indicated some nice catches of trout, reds, gafftop, black drum and other fish. Whether the fishing was just slow or the heat drove the anglers in is not certain; however, as the day progressed the winds began accelerating. Gusts were near gale force velocity by 3 p.m.
Barnett Harrison was one of the anglers on the water before daybreak and found the conditions around Goat Island in East Bay almost calm. Using TNTs, and Norton Sand Eels, he and his brother Gary landed limits of slot reds and five specks, two keepers and three throwbacks.
Wading in about 3 feet of water did the trick.
Stanley Hicks and his young sons fished Jamail Bay Park along 61st Street on Saturday night, and landed hard heads, croaker, sand trout and stingrays. Dead shrimp fished on the bottom was the key.
Rex Gradwall and Helen Staples enjoyed an evening of fishing Seawolf Park where they caught sharks, gafftop, hardheads and a long eel. Dead shrimp and squid were the baits.
Now that Barry is no longer a big issue for Galveston, conditions for fishing should progressively get better this week.
