Excellent fishing prevailed through Saturday around the Galveston Bay Complex. Sunday, the wind is forecast to increase and blow from the south, which could put a damper on the situation.
Both offshore and inshore fishing were at the top of the charts, and this should be a good indication of what we can expect this summer when conditions are favorable for fishing.
Friday, George Brady, husband of Debby Brady, better known as the Cow town Mermaid and Sharkinator, reported another of Debby's shark catches. Again the action took place at the North Jetty where the water was clear.
Her catch amounted to four sharks, an Atlantic sharpnose, a sand shark, a blacktip and a bonnethead.
Every fish was released.
Greg Hagerud was back fishing the Galveston Ship Channel area with his young son Greg Jr. Saturday morning. No trout were caught but easy limits of reds. Hagerud recommended watching for schools of nervous mullet and fish them.
While fishing near the docks, Hagerud observed two anglers fishing near the rocks catching some nice trout while using live croaker for bait.
Addie Roeglein, granddaughter of Carol, caught a 21 inch flounder while fishing from her grandmother's dock last week, rounding out a Texas Grand Slam caught during her summer vacation visit with her grandparents. Roeglein used a piggy perch caught in her minnow trap for bait.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported catches of whiting, gafftop and a variety of sharks Saturday.
On the offshore scene, The Stetson Rock was hot with action Friday on amberjack, red snapper, sharks, ling, kings and a lone wahoo. All of those fish were landed by Edward Spears and his friends Ted Thompson and Sandy Sanderson while fishing aboard the Fast Track.
