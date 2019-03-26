Unusually calm conditions (for March) have greeted anglers for several days now. With them a variety of fish have made their appearance around Galveston, with the most notable being jack crevalle.
Jacks of all sizes are being caught in smooth to slightly choppy waters and this is a sign that spring has arrived.
Monday and Tuesday large jacks made their way into lower Galveston Bay where a couple of anglers fishing the causeway area hooked up with them.
Stoney Franks and Chad Chalmers were fishing for pan fish, sheepshead and black drum along the rocks of the railroad bridge. When a school of jacks moved through, they ripped all of the line off of Chalmers’ reel and broke off Franks’ plastic coated wire leader.
While neither angler saw the fish, both were positive the strikes came from jacks, as they were fast and furious.
Sid Walker encountered a jack while fishing from a friend’s pier off of Channelview. Walker was able to see the big fish before he tightened the drag and the line popped. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait.
Arthur Meyer and David White fished near the old concrete ship Selma on Monday and landed two over-sized black drum, along with two reds, a 25-inch keeper and a 33-inch bull. The bull red was released. Broken crab and cut whiting were the baits.
Typical March wind velocities may be on the way back, as forecasts call for an increase in winds over the next few days with the dastardly east wind raising its head once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.