Anglers and almost everyone else are enjoying some of the nicest Christmas week weather we have had in recent years. Warm temperatures and sunny skies are not always the norm for this time of year.
Now, where is the action taking place? Well, based on the few reports received this week, it appears that Upper West Bay has been an excellent choice. Tommy Berch and his son Edward fished the Greens Cut area including Greens Lake and caught seven trout with the largest measuring 18 inches in length along with two reds, both undersized and released.
