There were not many anglers on the water on Wednesday, which is typical for the week of Labor Day; however, with all of the uncertainties with the weather, at least one party had a good morning of fishing.
Terry Wallace and Steven Hattenback fished lower Galveston Bay using live shrimp and croaker and landed four slot reds and three flounder to 17 inches. Wallace said the fish were scattered; however, the shoreline around the mouth of Campbell’s Bayou and the shallow waters between Pelican Island and the old concrete ship Selma produced most of the fish.
Tide levels were high and the water in most spots was in marginal to poor shape. All of the flounder were caught just off of Pelican Island, while the reds came from the area around Campbell’s.
Several readers have asked if all of the fresh water flowing into the bays after Labor Day was going to hurt fishing. Fortunately, we did not have a repeat of last year when Hurricane Harvey dumped so much water into the Galveston Bay Complex that fishing was adversely affected for weeks.
If we stay fairly dry after this siege of rain, conditions should bounce back quickly and how this will affect the September transition remains to be seen.
The deluge of rain recently could give our fall fishing a boost, as the marshes and wetlands got plenty of fresh water and that is an important factor in the fishing equation.
