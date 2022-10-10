Early this morning the winds were light out of the east/northeast. It didn’t take long for them to pick up once the run rose above the horizon.
It’s appearing that Wednesday might be the calmest day for this week. It’s also our best shot at some much needed precipitation. Our yards sure could use some rain.
Friday this past week, Capt. Juan Cruz and I fished with Fox News photojournalist Todd Smith of Channel 26 Houston. Smith wanted to showcase fishing on Galveston Bay, and we were asked to be part of the filming. Of course we said yes. Whenever you take part in filming a fishing show, somehow the fish don’t want to cooperate, but not this day.
Right off the bat, the fish bite started out with black drum and then redfish. After a couple hours of shooting video and interviews, Smith got into the action and promptly caught and released a bull redfish. We stopped on the way back to Eagle Point Fishing Camp and picked up a few speckled trout before calling it a day.
Fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday, Daniel West reported landing his limit of speckled trout. West said he“caught one fish on the shoreline near the camp, then headed out to the gas wells across from Redfish Island. The bite was not fast, but I battled the rough water and boxed the other four trout.” West used live shrimp under popping corks.
Capt. Derrick Greene with In The Zone Charters reported bumpy conditions out along the Galveston jetties. Despite the conditions, the redfish bite was, as Greene said, “on fire.” They caught around 28 bull reds, on the channel side of the north Galveston jetty. According to Greene, the reds ate any type of fresh-cut bait.
Capt. Mike Segall with Reel Threel Charters caught a variety of fish the past two days. Bull reds were biting in the near shore water outside of the Freeport jetties. They used sardines as bait and fished in 30 feet of water. On a inshore trip, Segall and his anglers boxed a mess of big mangrove snapper, 22 large croakers, eight big sand trout and one black tip shark, all on shrimp.
