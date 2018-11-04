Reports from bait camps and marinas around Galveston indicated low numbers of anglers fishing last weekend. Most likely it had to do with the motorcycle rally; however, the rally itself did not affect fishing.
The Texas City Dike was an exception, as a large number of anglers were fishing the Dike area from land and from boat.
Bait camps around the dike reported mixed catches, with reds, black drum, sand trout, whiting and a few flounder dominating the stringers.
Oliver Hancock fished north of the dike around Dollar Point and landed a limit of slot reds, two speckled trout and 21 sand trout while using live shrimp for bait. All of the fish were caught bottom bumping the shrimp.
Early Saturday, Gus Alvarez landed two slot reds while fishing the West Bay sand flats using strawberry and white soft plastics fished in calf deep water.
Jimmy Minor, a well-known flounder fisherman, reported that the flatfish are around the Galveston Ship Channel area; however, they were not active during the day.
Minor said that a friend of his fished the area between the wall of the Galveston Yacht Basin and the Galveston Ferry Landing on Friday night and found the flounder feeding during the outgoing tide.
Most of the fish were either undersized or barely keepers.
Good tidal movement should take place this week around the new moon on Wednesday. The weather could be an issue later in the week, as another cold front is on its way.
