Blow wind blow was the refrain we heard on the fishing scene Thursday. A moderate to strong southwest wind continues to hamper fishing, and now velocities are getting to the point that offshore fishing is beginning to be adversely affected.
Earlier this week we mentioned offshore areas were not marred as much by a southwest wind as are the bays. This is especially true of the shallower bays that get messed up the fastest.
Well, Thursday morning my good friend Tommy Clarke decided to continue with his week-long plans to head out to the East Rigs. Clarke and I visited Tuesday, and we agreed if the velocities remained under 15 knots, conditions should be OK for him and his guests to make the trip.
Clarke has a 32-foot boat that is well seaworthy. Thursday rolled around and the angler from Friendswood and his guests headed out. The water was off color under 15 to 20 knot winds.
About 12 miles out, two of his guests found the choppy seas too much to handle, so they all headed back to dock.
At 12 miles, the water was not in good shape, and the trip back was worse than the one going out.
The weekend forecasts do not lend any optimism that the wind direction will change or die-down to tolerable levels. There appears to be some relief in the forecast for early next week. However, for fishing this weekend, anglers should look for deep, protected waters.
The Galveston Channel area, parts of Moses Lake and protected channels such as the Kemah-Seabrook Channel, would be possible candidates for offering fishable conditions.
