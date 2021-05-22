Once the effects of the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico pass, we should start seeing much better conditions for fishing. There will be some lingering effects for a few days. However, for the most part, anglers can start setting their sights on the big Memorial Day weekend coming up.
By the middle of this week we should see some early birds arriving for the long weekend and testing the waters both inshore and offshore. The day after Memorial Day, red snapper season opens for this year, and it is anticipated that it will be a good one for quality of fish.
