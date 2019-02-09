Saturday was not a good day for fishing or let's say for fishermen to be on the water. While that was the case, it did not stop everyone from fishing and at least one group found the reds biting.
The action took place in Moses Lake where Bill Shepherd and Alfred Hernandez hit the water late morning Saturday and fished with live mullet. By noon they had five slot reds in the ice chest along with a 17-inch black drum
Shepherd said that he did not think the drum was any indication of the annual run beginning because he almost always catches a puppy drum or two when fishing Moses Lake.
Moses Lake is a year-round fishing spot, as that body of water contains deep drop offs that attract fish during cold and hot weather. Residents along the canals tend to keep their catches quiet; however, I have seen some nice trout, reds and a few flounder coming from night action along the canals.
Elsewhere there were a few unconfirmed reports of sand trout being caught around the Galveston Yacht Basin.
There were no reports from Offatts Bayou, another wintertime choice for fishing. Saturday morning I observed a few boats scattered around the bayou; however, by press time we had not heard anything.
This week it appears we have a warming trend through at least midweek, when another frontal system is expected to cross our area.
