A wish for a great Christmas Day to everyone and for you anglers looking ahead to some fishing over the remainder of the holidays, conditions do not appear to be shaping up for a good week on the water.
The forecasts are calling for a few windows of opportunity; however, most anglers will have to deal with rain and moderate wind.
Visitors to the island who are staying at homes on the water such as on canals or bay front may have the best advantage if lighted docks or piers are around. Night fishing under the lights has been productive for speckled trout recently, along with a few reds and other fish.
Reports indicate that a good number of those fish are undersized so if that is your choice for fishing have a measuring stick or tape handy to confirm your catch.
Monday there was a report of several flounder being caught along the Galveston Ship Channel, an area that is one of the hot spots when flounder are running. One of the reports came from Ted Haltom who, along with Arlo Vanzant, caught three flatfish while fishing near the Texas A&M Galveston campus.
There was no mention of bait or time of day when the fish were caught.
We have mentioned on several occasions lately that the near shore waters of the Gulf of Mexico often are good spots to fish this time of year. Boats able to make it to the wells and platforms eight to 12 miles out should find a variety of fish around the structures.
Unfortunately, the forecasts do not look favorable for smaller sea-worthy boats to make the trip.
