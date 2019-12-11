Gusty and cold north winds prevailed around Galveston on Wednesday, with fishing just about non-existent. The good news is that the forecasts are calling for nice conditions for fishing this weekend. If that holds, anglers could be in store for some good holiday season action.

In spite of the terrible weather on Tuesday, Paul Shaffer returned to the Galveston Channel area to fish for flounder. This time from the shore along the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

