Gusty and cold north winds prevailed around Galveston on Wednesday, with fishing just about non-existent. The good news is that the forecasts are calling for nice conditions for fishing this weekend. If that holds, anglers could be in store for some good holiday season action.
In spite of the terrible weather on Tuesday, Paul Shaffer returned to the Galveston Channel area to fish for flounder. This time from the shore along the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.