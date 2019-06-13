Editor’s note: Capt. Joe Kent is currently on vacation, and will return to his column Sunday, June 16. This Reel Report originally ran February 8, 2018.
For the last several days we have discussed jetty fishing and, while we gave a general overview, there is much more to learn about fishing the granite rocks.
Before we leave this subject, we need to discuss the dangers associated with fishing both sets of rocks. Fishing via a boat and walking out on the rocks have their elements of danger and anyone not familiar with the area should be aware of some of them.
Rock walkers, those anglers who take their gear and bait out onto the jetties and walk the surface, are faced with several dangers. Not the least of which are slipping and falling, an exposure that can result in a serious injury.
During the summer, the heat beginning late morning can be tough on the hardiest anglers and whether it is heat exhaustion or an injury of any magnitude, the distance back to where help is available can be a big problem especially if the injury causes limited or no mobility.
Early on, the tops of the jetties were smooth and easy to walk, with mainly slippery conditions being the danger. Today, the broken-up rocks prevent any type of device with rollers or wheels from making its way to an injured person.
For boaters, the biggest danger lies on the channel side of both jetties. Strong currents can cause anchors to stop holding and sweep boats onto the rocks.
Wake is the other big problem, as large vessels traversing the channel often create large waves, Those waves continue all the way to the jetties and can easily sweep boats up onto the rocks.
Weather can present a danger anywhere on the water; however, one of the most common weather-related dangers around the jetties is waiting too long to pull anchor and head in when a storm or squall is approaching. Battling high winds, rain and lightning back to dock is not fun!
