I took a break from fishing the past few days. The weather for this past weekend turned out much nicer than the forecast. Yes, some areas received rain, but, again, it was widely spread. It’s time to dry out, and hopefully, we’ll see a decline in the mosquito population.
Chris Edwards with Catch A Trophy Guide Service on Lake Conroe said, “We have been very fortunate to receive some much needed precipitation. The rain and associated cloud cover has helped cool the water. The current lake level is at 199.4, and we’re beginning to see a bit of a fall fishing pattern.” According to Edwards, the lake’s water temperature is running around 86-88 degrees.
