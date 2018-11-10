Saturday was another bad day for anglers, as cold, damp and windy weather kept the fishing crowd away from the water. The good news is that when conditions improve we should be in for some excellent fall fishing, especially for anglers fishing the Galveston area.
It remains to be seen just how the flood waters pouring into Galveston Bay will affect fishing.
Pete Robinson sent a note asking if Offatts Bayou would be a good choice for fishing this week. Robinson has often heard that Offatts is a prime wintertime fishing spot and, with the cold weather in the forecast this week, would not the bayou be a top spot?
Offatts Bayou has been one of the better places to fish during really cold weather. A condition to look for when aiming at one of the deep holes in the bayou is a water temperature below 50 degrees.
The famous Blue Hole of Offatts, located near the docks of Moody Gardens, attracts trout and other fish to its deeper, warmer waters when freezing or near freezing weather is upon us.
Trout especially are drawn to that location and tend to be in large concentrations to the point that they are easy pickings for anglers willing to endure the cold to fish.
Years ago, before bag and size limits were placed on trout, anglers would take ice chests full of specks from Offatts during bitter cold weather.
This caught the attention of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and regulations were enacted that allow the TPWD to close off parts of Offatts Bayou, as well as similar areas along the Texas Coast, when freezing events occur and last more than a short time.
It is usually mid-to-late December before conditions are favorable for the deep holes of Offatts Bayou to attract fish.
