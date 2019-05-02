Before we get started today I want to make a correction to Thursday’s Reel Report. It was mentioned that Saturday we will have a full moon and that is not correct. We will be in the dark moon phase, still a good one for fishing, as with the full moon tides run stronger in and around it.
The facts about fishing during a full moon still are accurate, just that we will not have that lunar phase until May 18.
Today, I want to pass on observations from Greg Hagerud on his fishing during April.
He said that fishing was OK around Galveston Harbor and more flounder were caught than in a normal year. Most of the flatfish were undersized but several up to 16 inches were landed.
Hagerud fished the surf for the first time this year Sunday and found plenty of slot reds, sheepshead and four flounder. He said the only way it would have been better was to have caught some specks.
He feels that our flounder populations are good and that with rough beach conditions in the forecast for this weekend, reds should be all around the beachfront.
I agree with his forecast for the surf, if this wind continues. Until the wind drops and the water has a chance to clear, reds likely will be the best target.
Speaking of reds, the recent higher tide levels have pushed a lot of them into the back bays and marshes. One report from San Leon indicated some good action on reds coming from the cooling canal behind the old power generation plant that is now closed.
If you decide to wade fish this weekend, be alert to stingrays, as many have been reported along the shallow shorelines of West Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.