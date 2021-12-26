When I began writing this column, I had no idea what it would entail. I knew my writing style was so much different than my predecessor. Secondly, with all the negativity surrounding news sources, my vision of what they would or wouldn't print was obscured. I am so thankful, blessed and humbled to write for a newspaper, The Galveston County Daily News, that allows me the freedom to use my words that express my true feelings.

My wife Patty and I spent Christmas evening, at South Shore Harbor. Upon check-in, I overheard Michael Todd, an employee of South Shore, talking about fishing. Of course a conversation began, and here is Todd's report. Christmas morning, while fishing early off the east end of Galveston Island, Todd landed two bull reds. The fish were caught off cut mullet while fishing in the surf. Todd is also a column follower.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

