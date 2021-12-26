When I began writing this column, I had no idea what it would entail. I knew my writing style was so much different than my predecessor. Secondly, with all the negativity surrounding news sources, my vision of what they would or wouldn't print was obscured. I am so thankful, blessed and humbled to write for a newspaper, The Galveston County Daily News, that allows me the freedom to use my words that express my true feelings.
My wife Patty and I spent Christmas evening, at South Shore Harbor. Upon check-in, I overheard MichaelTodd, an employee of South Shore, talking about fishing. Of course a conversation began, and here is Todd's report. Christmas morning, while fishing early off the east end of Galveston Island, Todd landed two bull reds. The fish were caught off cut mullet while fishing in the surf. Todd is also a column follower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.