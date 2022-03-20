Have any of you tried to juggle three tennis balls, or any balls for that matter — throwing them up in that air, trying not to let one or all hit the ground? Not as easy as it looks, right? That's how I feel right now, with all that's going on in my life. Somehow, God will work it all out, but right now I don't know which ball to catch first, if that makes any sense.
Capt. Brantley Walker enjoyed a fun Saturday morning fishing with a group of children. The low tides at Eagle Point hampered the morning bite. The children did manage to catch seven keeper sheepshead. They also caught and released three under-sized redfish and three under-sized flounder. Not the best morning of catching, but the children had a grand time. All the fish were caught on live shrimp.
