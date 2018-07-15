The excellent fishing conditions over the past week or so likely will not continue as a southwesterly wind is cropping up, and if the forecasts hold, velocities will start increasing later this week.
We have discussed this many times, as this is a normal weather pattern from mid-June through most of July.
Still, it does not appear the wind will be strong enough to interfere much with offshore fishing. Smaller vessels likely will find the seas a bit bumpy, and it could make fishing uncomfortable.
During the period of light southeast winds last week, several reports of tarpon catches were received. Almost half came from anglers who came upon a school of roving silver kings while targeting other fish.
Paul Simpson was drifting around a platform 12 miles out of San Luis Pass when a large tarpon hit his ribbon fish that was floating just below the surface. After a short battle in which the fish jumped out of the water twice, it was over, as the three-hook rig could not hold the silver king. Simpson said there were many small amberjack around the structure, and he assumed that was what attracted the tarpon.
Another report came from Bud Oliver who was fishing for sharks and bull reds off Crystal Beach when a tarpon hit his line baited with a whole shad. Again, the battle did not last long, as the fish was able to spit out the hook.
We had only one crabbing report over the weekend, and it came from Jessie Anderson who, along with his family, caught a number of good-sized blue crabs while crabbing from underneath the Kemah-Seabrook Bridge Saturday morning. Chicken necks and gizzards were the baits.
