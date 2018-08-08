Wednesday was another gorgeous day on the water; however, very few fishermen were out and likely for good reason.
Live shrimp were scarce on Wednesday, with most bait camps reporting no supplies of the preferred bait. One of the bait camps that I visited said that the shrimpers were not catching many shrimp in the bays, which is the source of most live shrimp supplies around Galveston.
Early Wednesday, Dr. Bob Rose and I fished from his new boat and, while it was a luxury fishing from another boat, we had marginal success.
The first obstacle was finding live shrimp and fortunately GYB Bait Camp at the yacht basin had a supply. After loading up, we hit one of our favorite spots, the Cedars of Pelican Island. The water was in great shape with good tide movement; however, not a single bite after almost an hour.
From there we decided to try the Bolivar Gas Wells, because it often is a great area to fish this time of year. It was our first time at the wells this season and conditions were excellent. No more than a half-dozen boats were scattered among the wells and that is unusual considering the conditions and time of year.
Fortunately, the wells produced for us, although not in the size and quantity of fish for which we had hoped. Our tally after a couple of hours of fishing was nine trout with four keepers from 15 inches to just over 16 inches long.
The heat began taking its toll on us close to 11 a.m. and, with enough fish for dinner, we went back to the dock.
My guess is that the small number of shrimp in the bays was a big factor for the marginal results. In years past, in the conditions we fished Wednesday, the catch would have been closer to limits of trout.
