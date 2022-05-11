Here we go again. The wind finally lays down and the catches get better. Funny how all this works. Although it’s really not funny, but that’s how it usually works. Now, will it last and for how long? It should, for the next couple days anyway.
Capt. Greg Ball, owner of Wave Dancer Charters, sent in a lengthy report late Tuesday. Ball said, “fishing has actually been really good for a week, even with the wind blowing.” Ball went on to say, that the improving tides should make the bite even stronger. His boats have been catching speckled trout up to 7 pounds on both Galveston jetties. Live shrimp under popping corks thrown tight to the rocks is the key. Although they’re catching some speckled trout free-lining shrimp, the size is not as good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.