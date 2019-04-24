After today, the weather looks to be shaping up for a great weekend of fishing. Low probabilities of rain along with a southeast wind should combine to do the trick for anglers.
While this time of year is among the most difficult for the weather forecasters to deal with if the predictions hold, look for the surf to be alive with action as well as other parts of the Galveston Bay Complex.
It will not be surprising to see the first pelagic fish of the year be taken by surf fishermen and/or jetty anglers. The water temperature has surpassed the 70 degrees mark and is climbing. As we always say, the warmer the better for coastal fishing.
The warmer waters should encourage fish in the bays to roam close to the shoreline, especially in grassy areas. This will be a wade fisherman's delight. Those waders that prefer tossing hardware and soft plastics to using live shrimp should find things to their liking. Top waters likely will prove to be a good bait, especially early and late.
This also is the time of year when some of the largest trout are caught. Most of those usually coming from quiet areas where waders have a big advantage over boaters.
The black drum run likely will be winding down; however, chances are a good number of the big uglies are still around. The jetties, Seawolf Park and the Texas City Dike should be good spots to hook up with one.
Friday’s Reel Report should have an update on the weekend forecast and hopefully it will not change from what is being broadcast on Wednesday.
