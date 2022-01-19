Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy...showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Here we go again — another passing cold front, this time with a chance of wintry mix west and north of Houston. Coastal areas should see temperatures above the freezing mark. Mix this with strong north/northeast winds, and it's going to be cold. We might see some rains associated with the passing front but they should be brief.
This front could push some speckled trout into a couple well-known winter locations, the first being the deep hole commonly called the "blue hole" in Offatts Bayou. It's on the back side of the long reef toward Moody Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.