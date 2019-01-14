It is mid-January already and it seems that Old Man Winter is keeping his grips on our weather. This week there is a slight warming trend however by weekend a strong cold front is expected to hit.
This “see-saw” pattern is not helping our winter fishing. Monday there were a lot of bait camps closed and those that chose to stay open found business to be slow. Live bait supplies appear to be adequate however there is not much pressure on the inventories.
Herman Kiel responded to our recent articles about the slow fishing and asked why Offatts Bayou which has a reputation as being a winter hotspot for fishing has not been recommended lately.
Kiel is correct in his comment about Offatts' reputation however the water temperature has not been low enough to attract schools of fish seeking refuge from bitter cold weather.
Near freezing conditions are usually what it takes to get the concentrations of fish in the deep holes of the bayou.
Offatts could be a good choice with all of the cold, fresh water in the bays. The deep holes such as the famous Blue Hole likely have higher levels of salinity close to the bottom.
We just have not had any reports from that area and the times I have crossed Offatts in my boat recently there were no anglers fishing the areas where the deep water exists.
If anyone tries the deeper pockets of the bayou let us hear from you.
