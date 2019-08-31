August is now behind us, and overall, most anglers feel fishing was not up to par for the eighth month of the year. Toward the end of the month, better conditions settled in and fishing picked up.
A nagging southwest wind and extreme daytime heat were the culprits.
September has arrived with some changes in our fishing regulations. Most likely the one that will have the biggest impact on Galveston area fishing is the reduction in the bag limit for speckled trout.
Effective today, the number of trout that may be retained is five per day per angler.
On the fishing scene this weekend, Friday and Saturday saw some nice catches of trout and reds coming from the surf. Frank Aubin found nice trout schooling in the surf off of Gilchrist Saturday morning. Using a popping cork and live shrimp, the angler from Port Arthur caught a limit of trout. His limit consisted of 10 trout to 20 inches and before ending his note said that Sunday he will have to be content with five if he returns to the surf for more action.
Al Sparlous found other fish hitting in the surf beside trout. The angler from Los Angeles landed large gafftop, small sharks and bluefish in addition to six specks. Live shrimp was the bait.
Crabbers were having mixed results so far this weekend. Henry Jacobs and his family crabbed the surf off of High Island on Saturday and caught 17 blue crabs. Turkey necks tied to a crab line were the baits.
Crabbing from a friend’s pier on Harborview, Paul Stevrins caught only a few small crabs, too small to boil. Stevrins’ said the two other times he had crabbed that spot this summer nice-sized blue crabs were caught.
