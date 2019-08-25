The 2019 summer vacation season is winding down, as today most schools are in session. This year, vacationers enjoyed some excellent fishing during the first part of the season and toward the end, wind, particularly the southwest wind, held things down.
With fewer people on the water now, especially during the week, anglers able to enjoy mid-week fishing should find less competition when fishing some of the prime fishing spots. This also will put less pressure on live shrimp supplies, a problem anglers faced during much of August.
Our summer fishing patterns should continue for several more weeks. It usually takes that first cold front to start fish to thinking about fall and the fall fishing patterns. September is usually a transition month for coastal fishing and we will address that more in upcoming columns.
Sunday, the threat of thunderstorms kept many anglers off of the water. This was especially true for offshore fishing, where the remnants of the tropical wave were generating a lot of turbulent weather in the Gulf of Mexico.
The rain is forecast to move out this week leaving typical summertime weather for fishing. Monday, the wind could be an issue; however, for the remainder of the week conditions look favorable for wetting a line.
