Lately the winds have been horrible. I haven't had much to report on the past few days. Saturday's forecast is calling for lighter winds, but I'm not keeping my fingers crossed. Anyway, I do have a couple of good reports, one from Thursday, and one today.
Lately, Capt. Erik Renteria has been catching a lot of black drum, the past few days, even in all this wind. Wednesday evening, he received a call from his group of anglers for Thursday, canceling their trip due to the wind and rain in the forecast. Renteria said "I was feeling a little bummed then my phone rings. On the other end was a good buddy of mine, Roy Crush." Renteria went on to explain, Crush was scheduled to take a young Hispanic burn patient, that's in the Shriners hospital in Galveston, out on a two-hour fishing excursion Thursday. Crush was concerned about the weather forecast and called Renteria for advice. Because of the cancellation, Renteria was able to jump aboard Crush's boat and help guide this young man and his mom, to the protected waters where Renteria has been catching drum. Within the first five minutes this young man hooked into a solid black drum and the fight was on! This young man's mother turned towards Renteria with tears streaming down her face and told him this is one of the few times she's seen her son truly happy since his accident of being severely burned.
