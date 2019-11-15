Anglers should be getting a break in the weather, as nice conditions are in the forecast for the next several days. This comes on top of a rough first half of the month when one cold front after another kept the waters around Galveston in poor condition.
Between now and the end of this month some of the best inshore fishing of the year takes place when the weather is favorable for fishing. Hopefully anglers will be able to make up for lost time over the next several weeks which will take us into December.
