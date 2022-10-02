It was another great day along the upper coast. Temperatures this week begin to rise but not higher than 90 degrees. No rain is on the forecast, but there are still a couple areas in the Atlantic that could develop into a depression. I can't officially say that our hurricane season is over, but, historically, chances for us to see a storm is low.

Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi reported in from Baffin Bay. He said, "calm days and cooler temperatures slowed the wade fishing bite." His anglers were catching some nice speckled trout right at sunrise, but once the run rose above the horizon, the bite shut down.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

