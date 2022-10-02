It was another great day along the upper coast. Temperatures this week begin to rise but not higher than 90 degrees. No rain is on the forecast, but there are still a couple areas in the Atlantic that could develop into a depression. I can't officially say that our hurricane season is over, but, historically, chances for us to see a storm is low.
Capt. Jim Leavelle of Corpus Christi reported in from Baffin Bay. He said, "calm days and cooler temperatures slowed the wade fishing bite." His anglers were catching some nice speckled trout right at sunrise, but once the run rose above the horizon, the bite shut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.