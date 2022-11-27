Well my lake in my backyard finally dried up Sunday. I have thoroughly enjoyed the abundant amount of sunshine the past couple of days. We'll have sunny skies Monday, and the temperature will be a bit cooler before the return of clouds and rain on Tuesday.
I received a late report from Jason Witchet, who fished Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. He and his son Trey left out of the Galveston Yacht Marina and reported that they bounced around looking for decent water, but it was off-colored in most places.
Wichet said, "we found the best water near Texas City, where we landed a redfish and a black drum." The bite never materialized, so they decided to go play catch and release with the flounder.
Moving back to the Galveston Channel, they landed around 30 flounder, the biggest one going 22 inches in length. Wichet's son Trey landed his personal best sheepshead, while fishing for flounder.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield with Rod Bending Charters braved early nasty conditions on Saturday, and put a couple anglers on a catch of bull reds. Early in the morning, rain fell. Then, the sun appeared, but so came the wind. Despite that and off-colored water, they made it out to the Galveston jetties. The reds fed on shad and crab fished on the bottom with heavy tackle.
The first split of duck season ended Sunday with hunters enjoying a good harvest overall the last couple of days. The north zone will reopen Dec. 3 and runs through Jan. 29. The south zone reopens Dec. 10 and runs through Jan. 29. The first split of the season was good and the second split should be just as good.
Monday, I'm back to fishing, and I'll be able to give a first-hand report on the conditions in upper Galveston Bay. If you got out the past couple of days, shoot me a report on the water conditions and if you encountered any runoff from the recent rains.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
