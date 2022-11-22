Tuesday’s morning rainfall was unexpected. I thought maybe we might have a few light showers early, but it came down hard here in Jamaica Beach.

My backyard is full of water, making it not so fun when you’re dealing with a 50-pound, 5-month-old German Shepherd pup. She’s been a little testy lately from losing her puppy teeth. My patience is a little thin, and this rain doesn’t help the situation. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because Thanksgiving looks to be a wet one.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

