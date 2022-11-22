Tuesday’s morning rainfall was unexpected. I thought maybe we might have a few light showers early, but it came down hard here in Jamaica Beach.
My backyard is full of water, making it not so fun when you’re dealing with a 50-pound, 5-month-old German Shepherd pup. She’s been a little testy lately from losing her puppy teeth. My patience is a little thin, and this rain doesn’t help the situation. Enjoy the sunshine while you can because Thanksgiving looks to be a wet one.
Capt. Erik Renteria has been on a bit of a roll lately, fishing from the San Leon area of Galveston Bay. He’s been catching good numbers of speckled trout along with some redfish at times. Renteria has battled some windy conditions to find these fish. The fish are being caught on live shrimp and soft plastic lures.
Capt. Tyler Hatfield of Rod Bending Charters reported catches of bull redfish at the north Galveston jetty boat cut. Big black drum have started to show up in the same general area, and a few are being caught, as well. The best bait has been shad and live crag, followed by live shrimp.
When the jetties are too rough to fish, Hatfield has been finding some bull redfish near the USS Selma (concrete ship). The flounder have shown up in the Galveston Channel with these passing fronts. The other morning, he and his anglers caught and released around 30 of them. Hatfield reported the water temperature to be in the low 50s.
My plans are to fish Wednesday morning and get back home before the traffic builds up by those folks coming to the island for Thanksgiving. My wife and I will be staying on the island this year, partaking in our Thanksgiving dinner with our two dogs, Liberty and Brody.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
