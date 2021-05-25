Wednesday looks like it will be one of the better fishing days in quite a while. If forecasts of light southeast winds hold, look for the traditional hots spots for this time of year to turn on.
Unfortunately, I am unable to take advantage of this. If I were, however, most likely the jetties would be my ultimate choice for fishing. If the water around the Cedars of Pelican Island was in good shape, that is where I would start. Live shrimp under a popping cork would be the bait.
