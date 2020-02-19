The fog cleared out on Wednesday. However, not many anglers were around to take advantage of the better conditions. Most are likely waiting for the passage of the cold front that is on its way before getting back into their favorite sport.
This lull in activity allows us to address a frequent question from readers, and that is barometric pressure and its effects on fishing. James Klyng was the latest reader to ask about this. His note read in part:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.