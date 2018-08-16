The annual CCA-Texas STAR Fishing Tournament has just over two weeks remaining. The event runs through Labor Day and one of the most popular parts is the tagged redfish category.
A seventh winner was just confirmed; therefore, three slots are up for grabs between now and the final gun. You must be registered at the time of your catch to qualify and the good news is that there is still time to enter the tournament. Registration is widely available at sporting goods stores and many bait camps, as well as online at the CCA-Texas website.
On the fishing scene Thursday, there were two reports and both came from in and around the Texas City Dike. Expect that to change over the weekend, as light winds are in the forecast and no doubt this is going to encourage a good number of red snapper anglers to hit the Gulf before the season closes on Tuesday.
It would be ideal if the light winds are from the southeast; however, as of Thursday afternoon the forecasts called for south to southwest breezes.
Marshall Henderson and his three friends fished the edge of the Houston Ship Channel across from the end of the Texas City Dike where they landed 11 specks, two black drum, one over the slot limit and the other a puppy drum. Throwbacks beside the 33-inch big ugly included stingrays, crabs and croaker. Live shrimp bottom bumped in 20 to 25 feet of water did the trick. The action took place late Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday, Richard Eberle fished the end of the dike around 6:00 a.m. using fresh mullet for bait and landed a 30-inch spinner shark and a 39-inch bull red. The shark was released and the red was tagged and retained.
Eberle said the water was sandy green, with no tide movement and lots of fingerling mullet around.
