Fifty percent chance of rain Sunday morning was predicted. Right about sunrise that 50 perecent turned to 100 percent. Hopefully during the past few days your area received some. South Texas, which badly needed it, is now getting rain, but it hasn't moved towards central Texas. Praying it does.
Here's a late surf report from Terramar Beach on the west end of the island. Eleven-year-old Austin Lavender was learning to "fish the surf," with the help of neighbor Scott Calvin. A little more than 15 minutes into the session, Lavender hooks and lands a 19.5-pound black drum. Needless to say, since his parents purchased their bay house, their son is hooked on fishing. That's a great thing!
