Why is it that every road leading into the island is under construction? Traffic was terrible, so I’m jumping into the fishing reports. I’ll give an update on my afternoon rendezvous yesterday, at the Galveston Yacht Basin, in tomorrow’s column.
Thursday, Joe Bukowski reported a slow bite in Clear Lake and Nassau Bay. He fished during the afternoon, from noon to 6 p.m. with no bites. Bukowski talked with other anglers at the ramp, and they reported much of the same. One group did manage to land five keeper drums. Water temperature in the lake was 67 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.