Why is it that every road leading into the island is under construction? Traffic was terrible, so I’m jumping into the fishing reports. I’ll give an update on my afternoon rendezvous yesterday, at the Galveston Yacht Basin, in tomorrow’s column.

Thursday, Joe Bukowski reported a slow bite in Clear Lake and Nassau Bay. He fished during the afternoon, from noon to 6 p.m. with no bites. Bukowski talked with other anglers at the ramp, and they reported much of the same. One group did manage to land five keeper drums. Water temperature in the lake was 67 degrees.

Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

